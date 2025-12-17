Varun Chakravarthy Shines at Top of ICC T20I Bowler Rankings

India's prominent spinner Varun Chakravarthy solidified his top position in the ICC Men's T20I Bowler Rankings after his remarkable performance in the series against South Africa. On Wednesday, Chakravarthy reached a career-high rating of 818 points, following his consistent two-wicket hauls throughout the series.

The 34-year-old spinner's latest spell of 2/11 in Dharamsala contributed significantly to India's decisive seven-wicket victory. Chakravarthy is now 119 points clear of his nearest competitor, New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, and has entered the top 10 all-time best ratings for T20I bowlers.

In parallel developments, Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma also achieved higher rankings, while South African players like Marco Jansen made significant climbs. Meanwhile, Pakistani all-rounder Saim Ayub maintains a narrow lead in his category, despite Shivam Dube's recent rise.

