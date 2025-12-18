Left Menu

FIFA Women's Club World Cup Set for 2028 Debut

FIFA announced the inaugural Women's Club World Cup for January 2028, pushed back from 2026, to align better with European domestic leagues and player schedules. With six teams initially competing, the tournament will feature a group stage and knockout rounds. UEFA holds five berths, while other confederations have two each.

18-12-2025
In a landmark announcement, FIFA confirmed that the inaugural Women's Club World Cup is set to debut in January 2028, marking a historic milestone in women's soccer. The tournament, originally slated for 2026, was delayed to align better with the European domestic leagues' schedules and provide players with a more manageable calendar.

While the host country remains undisclosed, the timing dovetails with the NWSL Championship off-season in the United States, though it will intersect with ongoing competitions in Europe. The competition will initially involve six teams, with successful play-in stage winners joining 13 other clubs in the group stage.

The group stage will have four groups of four, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockouts. UEFA will have five berths in the competition, while AFC, CAF, Concacaf, and CONMEBOL will each secure two slots. Additionally, FIFA introduced a new competition, the Women's Champions Cup, starting with its semi-finals and finals in London in January 2026.

