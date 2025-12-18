A Solemn Tribute: Fallen Heroes Return Home

President Donald Trump honored three U.S. personnel killed in Syria with a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base. The solemn event saw flag-draped caskets of two soldiers and an interpreter, victims of a suspected Islamic State attack, returned to American soil.

Alongside U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump paid tribute to the fallen as their caskets were transferred by white-gloved soldiers. The ceremony highlighted the ongoing risks faced by U.S. forces involved in operations against Islamic State forces in Syria.

The attack in Palmyra claimed the lives of Sergeant William Nathaniel Howard, Sergeant Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, and interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat. Trump's pledge for retaliation underscores the administration's commitment to fighting terrorism in the region.

