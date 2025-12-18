Manchester City Glides to League Cup Semi-Finals with Brentford Triumph

Manchester City secured their place in the League Cup semi-finals with an impressive 2-0 victory over Brentford on Wednesday night. The match saw Rayan Cherki score a remarkable opener, while Savinho's deflected shot sealed the win for Pep Guardiola's side and sent the visitors home defeated.

In challenging conditions marked by relentless rain, City gradually picked up their performance. Rayan Cherki had several early chances before breaking the deadlock with a stunning shot from outside the area. The goal was a highlight of the match, marked by Cherki's Erling Haaland-inspired celebration.

Despite making seven lineup changes, City controlled the game comfortably against a Brentford side that posed little threat. Savinho's second-half goal, which was deflected off a Brentford defender, confirmed City's dominance and passage into the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)