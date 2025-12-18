Manchester City and Newcastle United Surge to League Cup Semi-Finals

Manchester City secured their place in the League Cup semi-finals with a commanding 2-0 victory over Brentford at home. Despite making seven changes, Pep Guardiola's side dominated the match, with Rayan Cherki and Savinho netting crucial goals. City controlled the game, rarely threatened by a lackluster Brentford attack.

Newcastle United, the current holders of the League Cup, also advanced after a dramatic 2-1 win against Fulham. Yoane Wissa's early goal was equalized by Sasa Lukic, but it was Lewis Miley's last-minute header that clinched the victory at St James' Park, keeping Newcastle's hopes alive.

Both teams demonstrated their depth and resilience, with Manchester City's young talents stepping up and Newcastle relying on crucial moments to secure their progress in the tournament. This sets the stage for an exciting semi-final showdown in the League Cup.