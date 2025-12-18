Unequal Pay: Financial Struggles in Women's Football Revealed

A recent survey by FIFPRO sheds light on the financial struggles faced by women in professional football. According to the report, two-thirds of female national team players earn less than $20,000 annually, reflecting ongoing financial insecurity and structural disparities in the women's game.

The comprehensive survey covered 407 footballers from 41 nations, revealing that 66% earn below $20,000, with nearly one-third making between $0 and $4,999. The data shows that professional clubs and national team payments, while primary income sources, are often insufficient, with one in four players seeking jobs outside football for financial stability.

The survey also highlighted issues beyond pay, such as short-term contracts, inadequate recovery periods, and poor travel conditions, potentially undermining the sport's growth. Despite some progress in areas like prize money and player allocations since 2022, FIFPRO's Alex Culvin emphasized the need for ongoing efforts to professionalize and raise standards in women's football.

