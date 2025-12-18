Prince Deep Singh: From Junior World Cup Triumph to Hockey India League 2026 Heroics

Rising hockey sensation Prince Deep Singh, fresh from securing a bronze medal for India at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, is set to tackle the 2026 Hockey India League with newfound confidence. His standout performances, notably during the quarter-final against Belgium, have bolstered his self-assurance, as revealed in a Hockey India release. Singh reminisced, "Playing in front of a massive home crowd during the tournament was a game-changer for me. Every save I made was met with cheers, inspiring me further."

The junior goalkeeper's exceptional skills shone during the shootout rounds, particularly when he made a remarkable double-save that gained viral fame. His mentor, Irish goalkeeper David Harte, has played a pivotal role in his development. "David taught me to maintain composure under pressure, a crucial skill for goalkeepers," Singh shared. Harte's influence, coupled with lessons from PR Sreejesh, has been instrumental in refining Singh's basics and decision-making abilities.

As the Tamil Nadu Dragons prepare for the upcoming league, Singh is optimistic despite last season's semifinals disappointment. "We learned from our past mistakes and are determined to improve," he stated. The Hero Men's Hockey India League 2026 kicks off on 3rd January, and Singh eagerly anticipates facing familiar foes from the Junior World Cup, adding excitement to the forthcoming season. "Competing against my former teammates will be thrilling. It's set to be an exhilarating season," he concluded.

