Celtic Football Club, long regarded as the dominant force in Scottish soccer, is facing an unprecedented season marred by internal chaos and poor on-field performance. The newly appointed coach, Wilfried Nancy, is under intense scrutiny following a string of defeats that has left fans and media questioning his capabilities.

The club chairman's abrupt resignation, citing pervasive abuse and threats, alongside reports of directors being assaulted, underscores the turmoil within the club. Meanwhile, Hearts has capitalized on the disruption to surge forward, leading the league and breaking the historical monopoly of Celtic and Rangers.

This season marks the first time since 1993 that neither Celtic nor Rangers will top the Scottish Premiership by Christmas. As Hearts continues to thrive under new ownership and shrewd management, Celtic's future hangs in the balance, potentially paving the way for an unexpected Scottish Premiership champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)