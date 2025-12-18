Indian Super League Clubs Propose Consortium Amid Commercial Struggles

In a bid to address ongoing commercial challenges, Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have been called upon to submit a proposal to form a consortium to manage the league. The 2025-26 season remains on the horizon, yet unresolved issues persist.

The proposal is set to be discussed at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), with club representatives eager to find a resolution. This comes in the wake of the Marketing Rights Agreement between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) ending, which has left the league without a commercial framework.

Meanwhile, the Indian Women's League will proceed without a sponsor due to an unmet agreement with Capri Sports. As the situation unfolds, the ISL clubs hope for approval by Friday evening to move forward with consortium plans and usher in a new era for Indian football.

