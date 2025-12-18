Dallas Cowboys Reign Supreme as World's Most Valuable Sports Team

The Dallas Cowboys have retained their reign as the world's most valuable sports team, according to the latest Forbes list released on Thursday. The Cowboys, who first claimed the top spot from Real Madrid in 2016, have been valued at a striking $13 billion. This represents a hefty 29% increase from the previous year.

Highlighting the dominance of American Football, 30 of the NFL's 32 teams made the top-50 list. The Golden State Warriors of the NBA sit just behind at $11 billion, followed by the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants, both part of the NFL's elite, valued at $10.5 billion and $10.1 billion, respectively.

Interestingly, soccer clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United have seen a drop in ranks, with the former valued at $6.75 billion, the highest among soccer teams. In contrast, the inclusion of Formula One's Ferrari at $6.5 billion showcases the diversified presence of sports on Forbes' prestigious list.

