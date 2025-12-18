Marco Odermatt Secures 50th World Cup Victory: A New Chapter in Alpine Skiing

Marco Odermatt solidified his position at the top of the Alpine skiing World Cup standings by seizing his 50th career victory in Val Gardena, an achievement that places him alongside Italian legend Alberto Tomba. Oddermatt's latest triumph came after winning the downhill race with a time of one minute and 24.48 seconds, 0.15 seconds ahead of fellow Swiss Franjo von Allmen.

Local favorite Dominik Paris secured third place, trailing by 0.19 seconds. The race faced an hour-long delay due to poor visibility but ultimately rewarded Odermatt, who has collected wins in five out of eight races this season. The Swiss ace has climbed to fourth on the all-time World Cup race winners list, led by Ingemar Stenmark.

As Odermatt pursues more victories, he leads the overall World Cup standings, holding 605 points. With a series of races scheduled, including super-G and classic downhill events, organizers made adjustments to ease athlete fatigue during this Olympic year.

(With inputs from agencies.)