Marco Odermatt's Triumph in Val Gardena: A New Chapter in Alpine Skiing

Marco Odermatt clinched his 50th Alpine skiing World Cup win in Val Gardena, joining Alberto Tomba in victories. Despite a delayed start, he excelled in a shortened Saslong race. Fredrik Moeller suffered a severe crash. Odermatt leads the World Cup standings with 605 points, ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:40 IST
Marco Odermatt's Triumph in Val Gardena: A New Chapter in Alpine Skiing

In a formidable display of skill, Marco Odermatt secured his 50th Alpine skiing World Cup victory by triumphing in the first of two downhills at Val Gardena. With this win, Odermatt joined the ranks of Italian legend Alberto Tomba, further solidifying his standing in the elite circuit.

The 28-year-old Swiss skier navigated the shortened Saslong course in 1 minute and 24.48 seconds, narrowly beating compatriot Franjo von Allmen by 0.15 seconds. Local favorite Dominik Paris took third place, trailing by 0.19 seconds. Despite the race start being delayed over an hour due to poor visibility, Odermatt showcased resilience and skill.

Amidst the excitement, Norway's Fredrik Moeller suffered a harrowing crash but is reportedly recovering well. Odermatt, meanwhile, aims to extend his lead in the overall World Cup standings, where he currently holds 605 points, a significant lead over Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen.

