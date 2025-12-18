Left Menu

Marco Odermatt Secures 50th World Cup Victory in Thrilling Val Gardena Downhill

Marco Odermatt captured his 50th World Cup victory after winning a downhill race in Val Gardena. The Swiss skier completed the Saslong course in 1:24.48, placing him fourth in all-time race wins. Norway's Fredrik Moeller suffered a crash, while Odermatt leads the overall standings with 605 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:47 IST
Marco Odermatt Secures 50th World Cup Victory in Thrilling Val Gardena Downhill
world cup victory

Marco Odermatt solidified his status in the Alpine skiing world by claiming his 50th World Cup win with a downhill triumph in Val Gardena. This victory ties him with Italy's Alberto Tomba on the all-time winners' list.

The Swiss prodigy completed the shortened Saslong course in an impressive 1:24.48, outpacing early leader Franjo von Allmen by just 0.15 seconds. Dominik Paris took third place, just 0.19 seconds off the lead.

Despite a delayed start due to poor visibility, Odermatt's skill shone through, clinching five wins from eight races this season. His accomplishment places him fourth on the all-time race winners list, led by Ingemar Stenmark. While Norway's Fredrik Moeller suffered a crash, the competition heats up as Odermatt extends his overall lead to 605 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025