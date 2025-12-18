Marco Odermatt Secures 50th World Cup Victory in Thrilling Val Gardena Downhill

Marco Odermatt solidified his status in the Alpine skiing world by claiming his 50th World Cup win with a downhill triumph in Val Gardena. This victory ties him with Italy's Alberto Tomba on the all-time winners' list.

The Swiss prodigy completed the shortened Saslong course in an impressive 1:24.48, outpacing early leader Franjo von Allmen by just 0.15 seconds. Dominik Paris took third place, just 0.19 seconds off the lead.

Despite a delayed start due to poor visibility, Odermatt's skill shone through, clinching five wins from eight races this season. His accomplishment places him fourth on the all-time race winners list, led by Ingemar Stenmark. While Norway's Fredrik Moeller suffered a crash, the competition heats up as Odermatt extends his overall lead to 605 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)