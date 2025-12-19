Ben Stokes: Leading England's Ashes Revival

In a stunning display of resilience, Ben Stokes reignited England's hopes in the Ashes series on Friday. His record 106-run ninth-wicket stand with Jofra Archer slashed Australia's first-innings lead to 85, despite initial struggles in the third test.

Determined and defiant, Stokes was pivotal in England's innings reaching 286. Though eventually dismissed for 83 by Mitchell Starc, his 198-ball effort brought England back into contention after starting the day with just 71 runs for four wickets.

Stokes and Archer's partnership, which reached triple figures, marked the highest for the ninth wicket by England at Adelaide. This resilient effort showcased England's potential to chase a substantial target, keeping their Ashes campaign alive.