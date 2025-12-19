Shaurya Bhattacharya Shines at Asian Tour's Qualifying School

In a thrilling performance, Shaurya Bhattacharya delivered a six-under-par 65, moving him into a tie for second place during the third round of the Asian Tour's Qualifying School Final Stage. Bhattacharya, who was tied-15th overnight, exhibited impressive skill with back-to-back exceptional shots: an eagle followed by a birdie.

Japanese player Tomohiro Ishizaka leads the tournament, securing his position with a stunning seven-under-par 64. Surprise leader Ishizaka qualified for the event through last week's pre-qualifier. With a 12-under total, he holds a narrow one-shot lead over Bhattacharya and Mexico's Roberto Lebrija.

The event, held at Lake View Resort & Golf Club, features the top-70 and ties making the 72-hole cut. The leading 35 players will earn their Asian Tour cards for the 2026 season. Indian players like Honey Baisoya and Kartik Singh are also vying for these coveted positions.

