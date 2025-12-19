Left Menu

Mumbai Cricket Team Faces Young Overhaul in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Key players like Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal won't play the initial Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, as selectors focus on youth. Mumbai's squad will experiment with young talent. The prestigious tournament runs December 24 to January 8, with knockout rounds in Bengaluru from January 12-18.

Updated: 19-12-2025 17:18 IST
In a strategic move, Mumbai's cricket selectors are sidelining prominent players such as Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ajinkya Rahane for the initial matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The decision is part of an effort to introduce fresh talent into the squad.

According to Mumbai chief selector Sanjay Patil, Jaiswal is currently undergoing treatment for a stomach issue. However, the primary focus is to provide younger players a platform to showcase their skills. The senior players will be integrated back into the team once available.

Taking place from December 24 to January 8, the elite division tournament includes matches in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur, and Bengaluru. Mumbai, placed in Group C, will start their campaign against Sikkim on the opening day.

