Turbulence in the Lok Sabha: Allegations of Breach of Privilege Spark Debate

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is reviewing a notice by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleging misconduct by eight opposition MPs for obstructing the proceedings during the VB-G RAM G Bill discussion. Dubey claims their actions hindered ministerial duties and calls for strict action to prevent future disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha is at the center of a political storm as Speaker Om Birla considers a notice from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Dubey has accused eight opposition members of breaching parliamentary privilege and contempt during the discussion of the VB-G RAM G Bill on Thursday.

Dubey's notice, submitted citing House rules, lists MPs Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, S Murasoli, K Gopinath, Sashikant Senthil, Shafi Parambil, S Venkateshan, and Jothimani. According to Dubey, their behavior was 'contemptuous and unbecoming' as they obstructed proceedings meant for Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his team.

In light of these actions, which included rushing to the Well of the House, tearing Bill copies, and standing on tables, Dubey has urged the Speaker to enforce strict measures to avoid recurrence. The allegations center around interference with the debate on replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) with the new Bill.

