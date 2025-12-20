Left Menu

Pakistan Cricketers Face Dilemma Between Big Bash Contracts and National Duty

Pakistani cricketers participating in the Big Bash League are considering returning for a series in Sri Lanka if requested by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Concerns around securing their spots in future national selections amidst PCB's unpredictable policies add complexity to their decision.

Karachi | Updated: 20-12-2025 12:25 IST
In a significant development, Pakistani cricketers currently contracted in Australia's Big Bash League are contemplating returning for an upcoming series in Sri Lanka. The players' willingness to prioritize national duty highlights underlying tensions in Pakistan cricket.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf, all high-profile participants in the Big Bash, face the dilemma of possibly being sidelined for the Sri Lankan series over commitment to their lucrative contracts.

Cricket Australia has confirmed assurance from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that these players remain with Big Bash until January 24. However, the players' concerns revolve around PCB's unpredictable selection policies and potential financial repercussions should they breach contractual agreements. The potential repercussions underscore the players' plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

