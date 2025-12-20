Left Menu

Empowering Para-Badminton: India's First Coaches Development Programme

The Badminton Association of India has launched its inaugural coaches development programme for para badminton, aiming to enhance coaching standards and the sport's growth nationwide. Conducted from December 16-20, under Dronacharya Awardee Gaurav Khanna, the programme focuses on disability awareness, coaching techniques, and event organization.

The Badminton Association of India has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative, conducting its first-ever coaches development programme dedicated to para badminton. The event, scheduled from December 16 to 20, signifies a vital stride in improving the coaching infrastructure that supports this burgeoning sport in the country.

This five-day comprehensive programme has unified coaches nationwide for specialized training, fostering long-term capacity building within the realm of para badminton. Spearheaded by Dronacharya Awardee Gaurav Khanna, India's national head coach for para badminton, the course blends academic sessions with hands-on on-court experience.

Participants receive training in various essential aspects, including disability awareness, governance in para-sports, classification systems, coaching methodologies, medical support, and effective event organization, thus providing a thorough insight into the discipline. As para-badminton enjoys a phase of sustained growth, evidenced by India's medal achievements in recent international competitions, this programme sets a precedent for future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

