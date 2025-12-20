Empowering Para-Badminton: India's First Coaches Development Programme

The Badminton Association of India has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative, conducting its first-ever coaches development programme dedicated to para badminton. The event, scheduled from December 16 to 20, signifies a vital stride in improving the coaching infrastructure that supports this burgeoning sport in the country.

This five-day comprehensive programme has unified coaches nationwide for specialized training, fostering long-term capacity building within the realm of para badminton. Spearheaded by Dronacharya Awardee Gaurav Khanna, India's national head coach for para badminton, the course blends academic sessions with hands-on on-court experience.

Participants receive training in various essential aspects, including disability awareness, governance in para-sports, classification systems, coaching methodologies, medical support, and effective event organization, thus providing a thorough insight into the discipline. As para-badminton enjoys a phase of sustained growth, evidenced by India's medal achievements in recent international competitions, this programme sets a precedent for future endeavors.

