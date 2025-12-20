Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Appoint Star Captains for HIL 2026

The Vedanta Kalinga Lancers announced the appointment of Indian drag-flicker Sanjay and Belgian defender Arthur Van Doren as co-captains for the upcoming Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2026.

The league, spanning from January 3 to 26, will take place across three major cities: Chennai, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar. Known for their strategic prowess and leadership skills, both players are expected to bring unique strengths to the field.

Sanjay, already a prominent figure in the Indian team, led his team to a runners-up finish at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Van Doren, a seasoned player with a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and multiple World Cup accolades, has history on his side. The team will start their competitive journey by facing Ranchi Royals on January 4 in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)