Shakib Shines as MI Emirates Clinch Third Consecutive Win Over Desert Vipers

In a decisive clash at the Dubai International Stadium, MI Emirates registered their third consecutive win in ILT20 Season 4, defeating table-toppers Desert Vipers by four wickets. A resolute bowling performance, highlighted by Shakib Al Hasan's exceptional spell, restricted Vipers to a modest 124, setting a manageable target for the Emirates.

Despite initial setbacks during the chase, Keiron Pollard's quickfire 26 off 15 balls aided MI Emirates' recovery. Shakib, unfazed by mounting pressure, anchored the innings to fruition, sealing victory with a boundary and 15 balls to spare. His effort was instrumental in overcoming Desert Vipers' challenge.

The Vipers, hindered by slow pitch conditions, struggled to accelerate against a disciplined bowling lineup. Dan Lawrence's gritty 35 not out was insufficient to propel the total to a challenging score. Shakib's dual role in both departments, complemented by Zahoor Khan's precise death-bowling, underscored Emirates' strategic victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)