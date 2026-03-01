Tamil Nadu at a Crossroads: NDA Rallies Against DMK Governance
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK for corruption, praising PM Modi for developmental efforts. He urged support for the NDA in upcoming assembly elections, highlighting infrastructure projects sanctioned under NDA. Opposition leaders echoed support for Modi, challenging DMK's governance and calling for change.
- Country:
- India
At an NDA rally in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK government for alleged corruption, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for developmental strides in the state.
Highlighting significant infrastructure projects sanctioned under the NDA, he urged voters to end what he described as DMK's 'family rule', rallying support for the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections.
Opposition figures, including BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran, echoed these sentiments, framing the polls as a battle between 'dharma and adharma', challenging the current government's record on safety and governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
