Left Menu

Tamil Nadu at a Crossroads: NDA Rallies Against DMK Governance

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK for corruption, praising PM Modi for developmental efforts. He urged support for the NDA in upcoming assembly elections, highlighting infrastructure projects sanctioned under NDA. Opposition leaders echoed support for Modi, challenging DMK's governance and calling for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:10 IST
Tamil Nadu at a Crossroads: NDA Rallies Against DMK Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At an NDA rally in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK government for alleged corruption, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for developmental strides in the state.

Highlighting significant infrastructure projects sanctioned under the NDA, he urged voters to end what he described as DMK's 'family rule', rallying support for the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections.

Opposition figures, including BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran, echoed these sentiments, framing the polls as a battle between 'dharma and adharma', challenging the current government's record on safety and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zimbabwe Cricket Team's Travel Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions

Zimbabwe Cricket Team's Travel Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions

 India
2
Shockwaves in Dubai: Drones, Missiles, and a New Reality

Shockwaves in Dubai: Drones, Missiles, and a New Reality

 Global
3
Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest

Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest

 India
4
Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026