Sachin Pilot Criticizes PM Modi's Remarks and Government Policies

Sachin Pilot, a senior Congress leader, has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks, where he dubbed Congress as 'Muslim League-Maoist Congress'. Pilot argues such language is not fitting for the Prime Minister and suggests it is part of election strategy targeting states like West Bengal and Kerala.

Additionally, Pilot expressed concerns over the government's attempts to suppress dissent, highlighted by the detention of Youth Congress protesters in New Delhi. He also commented on the Indo-US interim trade deal, warning that it could harm domestic farmers if American products are allowed into India at zero tariff.

Addressing geopolitical issues, Pilot urged the government to ensure the safety of Indians in the Middle East amid rising tensions and criticized foreign influence over India's oil purchasing decisions. He reaffirmed that India should make independent choices regarding international trade and diplomacy.

