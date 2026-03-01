Left Menu

Mahindra Group Aims for Dominance in Rotavator Market with New Launch

Mahindra Group is targeting a 25% market share in the rotavator segment, driven by increased farm mechanization in India. The company's new heavy-duty rotavator launch aims to boost domestic sales, which currently make up 95% of its market. Manufacturing capacity can be expanded modularly to meet demand.

  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to capture a significant slice of the rotavator market, Mahindra Group has set its sights on achieving a 25% market share. This ambition is fueled by the ongoing wave of farm mechanization in India and the launch of their new heavy-duty rotavator series.

A senior executive announced that Mahindra's Farm Equipment sector is focusing on expanding their product line and capacity to meet increasing demand. Rotavators, a crucial farm machinery product, are the focus of their efforts. These devices attach to tractors and prepare soil for planting.

Mahindra plans to use its manufacturing facilities in North and South India for this expansion, with much of their capacity already being utilized. The facilities are well-positioned to add modular capacity, ensuring they can meet future demands without operational disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

