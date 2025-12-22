Left Menu

Atle Lie McGrath Triumphs in Alta Badia Men's Slalom

Atle Lie McGrath clinched victory in the men's slalom at Alta Badia, outpacing Olympic champion Clement Noel. Despite leading after the first run, Noel faltered in the second. Loic Meillard claimed third. It marks McGrath's fourth World Cup win, while Noel's challenge ended in disappointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:35 IST
Atle Lie McGrath Triumphs in Alta Badia Men's Slalom

In a thrilling conclusion at Alta Badia, Norway's Atle Lie McGrath secured a decisive victory in the men's slalom, overshadowing Olympic champion Clement Noel.

Noel initially led the field after the first run but struggled in the second, finishing 0.30 seconds behind as McGrath surged forward.

Loic Meillard took third place, while promising performances came from Norway's Timon Haugen and Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, who narrowly missed podium spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025