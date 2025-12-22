Atle Lie McGrath Triumphs in Alta Badia Men's Slalom

In a thrilling conclusion at Alta Badia, Norway's Atle Lie McGrath secured a decisive victory in the men's slalom, overshadowing Olympic champion Clement Noel.

Noel initially led the field after the first run but struggled in the second, finishing 0.30 seconds behind as McGrath surged forward.

Loic Meillard took third place, while promising performances came from Norway's Timon Haugen and Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, who narrowly missed podium spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)