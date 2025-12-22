Pranavi Urs' Historic Triumph Sparks Excitement at IGPL Season Finale

Pranavi Urs, known for her exceptional golfing prowess, is set to join seasoned players like Jeev Milkha Singh in the final leg of the IGPL Tour. This finale marks the end of an inaugural season that has seen some remarkable performances.

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Aman Raj have been standout performers, with Bhullar winning two initial events and Aman seizing victories in Jaipur and Kolkata. The Order of Merit race remains competitive as players strive for top standings, with the climax set in Colombo.

Urs' historic win in Mumbai, where she became the first Indian woman to win a professional tournament against men, added a significant highlight to the season. Her victory was complemented by commendations from various figures, including Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, for transcending gender barriers.

