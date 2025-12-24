Scottish Cycling Sensation Oscar Onley Joins INEOS Grenadiers

Scottish cyclist Oscar Onley is set to join the renowned INEOS Grenadiers team, starting with the 2026 season, following his transfer from the Dutch outfit Picnic PostNL. At just 23, Onley has established himself as one of the sport's rising stars, highlighted by his fourth-place finish at this year's Tour de France, becoming the youngest rider in the top 10.

Onley expressed his enthusiasm about joining the British team, citing the influence of cycling legends like Geraint Thomas and Dave Brailsford on his career. He is particularly excited about racing under the British banner when the Tour de France commences from Scotland in 2027, calling it a proud moment in his career.

While Onley bids farewell to Picnic PostNL, he extends gratitude for their unwavering support and camaraderie. INEOS Grenadiers' Director of Racing, Thomas, lauded Onley's advanced race understanding and maturity, predicting a bright future for the young rider as a formidable force in competitive cycling.