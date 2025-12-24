MI Emirates Secure Playoff Spot with Dominant Victory Over Gulf Giants

MI Emirates ensured their progression into the playoffs with a commanding eight-wicket triumph over Gulf Giants at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The Emirates displayed an impressive bowling attack, while Nicholas Pooran and Muhammad Waseem built an unbeaten 140-run partnership in 89 balls, leading their team to victory with 21 balls to spare.

Chasing a target of 142, MI Emirates recovered from an initial setback of 58/2 in 10 overs. Both Pooran and Waseem accelerated the scoring pace significantly, posting 84 runs in just 6.3 overs. Waseem, scoring 59 off 42 balls with three fours and sixes, was ably supported by Pooran's 69 off 49 balls.

On the Giants' side, Moeen Ali's half-century stood out, albeit in a losing cause. Early breakthroughs from MI's bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Romario Shepherd stifled the opposition. Despite efforts to regain momentum, the Giants finished at 141/6, falling short of a competitive total, as Waseem and Pooran smoothly led Emirates to a comprehensive win.