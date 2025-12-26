Left Menu

Soccer-City Football Group exits Mumbai City amid Indian league uncertainty

The City Football Group (CFG) has divested its stake in Mumbai City amid uncertainty over ‌the future of the Indian Super League (ISL), the team announced on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 14:30 IST
Soccer-City Football Group exits Mumbai City amid Indian league uncertainty

The City Football Group (CFG) has divested its stake in Mumbai City amid uncertainty over ‌the future of the Indian Super League (ISL), the team announced on Friday. CFG, which owns several top clubs ⁠including Manchester City, had acquired a 65% stake in Mumbai in 2019, with the club going on to win two league titles.

However, the ISL ​is in a state of limbo with the national governing ‍body, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), struggling to find a new commercial partner after its 10-year deal with the previous one expired. "The founding owners will assume full ⁠control of ‌the organisation moving ⁠forward," Mumbai said in a statement on their official website.

"CFG has made this ‍decision following a comprehensive commercial review and in light of the ongoing uncertainty ​surrounding the future of the Indian Super League." The ISL was put ⁠on hold in July with stalled negotiations for a renewal of the AIFF's contract ⁠with its commercial partners, Reliance-led Football Sports Development Limited, cited as the reason.

Talks to renew the 2010 agreement came to a ⁠halt after India's Supreme Court asked the AIFF not to renew the ⁠deal with FSDL ‌until it had issued an order over a separate case to implement a new constitution for the ⁠federation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025