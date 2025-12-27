Ben Duckett Reaches 3,000 Test Runs Milestone Amidst Controversial Ashes Series

Ben Duckett, the seasoned English cricketer, marked a significant career milestone by crossing 3,000 Test runs during the Fourth Ashes Test at Melbourne on Saturday. Duckett, a pivotal player for England, reached this feat amidst challenging conditions in a tense Boxing Day Test.

Over the course of 42 Tests, the 31-year-old left-handed opener has accumulated 3,005 runs with six centuries and 16 half-centuries, holding an average of 40.06. However, Duckett's current performance in the ongoing Ashes series has been below expectations, netting just 133 runs in eight innings at an average of 16.62.

England's series has also been marred by off-field distractions, particularly involving Duckett. The ECB is currently investigating a video allegedly showing him inebriated during a team break in Noosa. Despite these issues, Duckett managed to score a quick 34 during the modest run-chase of 175 against Australia, reflecting both his resilience and the challenges faced.

The Melbourne Test saw England opting to bowl first after winning the toss. Josh Tongue distinguished himself with England's maiden five-wicket haul in a Boxing Day Test at the MCG, restricting Australia to 152 in their first innings. Despite a fierce contest, the batting conditions proved difficult for both teams, with England scoring only 110 in reply.

In Australia's second innings, challenges continued as only a few batters could score beyond 20 runs, reinforcing the pitch's difficulty. England's bowling duo, Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes, excelled, dismissing Australia for 132, thus setting England a target of 175. By the end of the second session, England reached 77/2, needing just 98 runs to win.