Left Menu

Nail-Biting Finishes and Dominant Wins Define UPKL Day 2

The second day of UPKL Season 2 at Noida Indoor Stadium was marked by an electrifying one-point finish and commanding victories, highlighting the league's rising intensity. Key matches saw Awadh Ramdoots claim a tense win over Kanpur Warriors, while Kashi Kings, Lucknow Lions, and Aligarh Tigers secured decisive victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:40 IST
Nail-Biting Finishes and Dominant Wins Define UPKL Day 2
A visual from one of the matches. (Photo: UPKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 delivered exhilarating action on its second day at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Teams captivated audiences with a thrilling mix of narrow escapes and powerful wins, reinforcing the competitive spirit of the league.

The day kicked off with Awadh Ramdoots clinching a nail-biting 35-34 win against Kanpur Warriors. Despite trailing at halftime, Awadh staged a remarkable comeback led by captain Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, with a sturdily disciplined defense proving crucial in securing the win.

In another highlight, Kashi Kings showcased dominance by crushing Ganga Kings 52-30, featuring standout performances from Arjun Sirohi and Vipul Chaudhary. Meanwhile, defending champs Lucknow Lions displayed strategic prowess in a 40-21 triumph over Purvanchal Panthers, while Aligarh Tigers wrapped up the day by thwarting Sangam Challengers 42-32.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

 Australia
2
Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

 Australia
3
England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

 Australia
4
It is our collective responsibility to make concrete plans on MGNREGA, launch nationwide public campaign: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.

It is our collective responsibility to make concrete plans on MGNREGA, launc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025