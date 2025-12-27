Nail-Biting Finishes and Dominant Wins Define UPKL Day 2

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 delivered exhilarating action on its second day at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Teams captivated audiences with a thrilling mix of narrow escapes and powerful wins, reinforcing the competitive spirit of the league.

The day kicked off with Awadh Ramdoots clinching a nail-biting 35-34 win against Kanpur Warriors. Despite trailing at halftime, Awadh staged a remarkable comeback led by captain Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, with a sturdily disciplined defense proving crucial in securing the win.

In another highlight, Kashi Kings showcased dominance by crushing Ganga Kings 52-30, featuring standout performances from Arjun Sirohi and Vipul Chaudhary. Meanwhile, defending champs Lucknow Lions displayed strategic prowess in a 40-21 triumph over Purvanchal Panthers, while Aligarh Tigers wrapped up the day by thwarting Sangam Challengers 42-32.

