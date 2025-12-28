Nigeria Triumphs Over Tunisia in Thrilling AFCON Showdown
Nigeria secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations, with goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman. Despite a late surge by Tunisia, Nigeria ensured their place in the last 16 with this second Group C win, maintaining their top spot.
In a gripping encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria demonstrated remarkable attacking prowess with a tightly contested 3-2 victory over Tunisia on Saturday. This win, Nigeria assured their spot in the tournament's last 16, marking their second consecutive victory in Group C.
The match saw Nigeria take an early lead through Victor Osimhen before halftime, with Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman extending the margin in the second half. Tunisia, however, mounted a spirited comeback, netting two late goals that left the outcome hanging in the balance till the final whistle.
Despite Tunisia's determined late efforts, including a free kick and penalty, Nigeria maintained their top position in Group C. This result follows Egypt's progression to the last 16, having defeated South Africa. Nigeria will face Uganda next, ensuring an exciting end to the group-stage matches.
