Record-Breaking Knock: Indian Women's T20I Triumph

In a trailblazing performance, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma led the Indian women's cricket team to their highest-ever T20I score, amassing 221 for two against Sri Lanka.

The opening duo's exceptional 162-run partnership set the stage for a historic victory in the fourth match of the series. Mandhana achieved a significant career milestone, joining an elite group of batters with over 10,000 international runs.

Shafali continued her impressive form, while Richa Ghosh provided an explosive finish to the innings, ensuring India's dominance. The match highlighted India's formidable batting prowess, with the team showing clarity and precision in their approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)