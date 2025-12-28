Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Prejudice

In a heart-wrenching incident underscoring racial prejudice, Angel Chakma, a young MBA student from Tripura, was brutally attacked in Dehradun. The assailants targeted him after he defended his younger brother from racial slurs labeling him as 'Chinese'. Despite fighting for his life for 17 days, Angel succumbed to his injuries.

Following the assault involving knives and blunt objects, police were initially reluctant to register the case. However, pressure from the All India Chakma Students Union and senior officers forced their hand. The incident has sparked outrage, with Uttarakhand's government vowing strict action against the culprits.

Angel's father, Tarun Chakma, a BSF jawan, calls for justice, emphasizing the brutal nature of his son's murder. The tragic event highlights ongoing racial tensions and the desperate need for justice and reconciliation. Authorities continue to pursue the accused, with one reportedly fled to Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)