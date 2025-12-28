Left Menu

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine amid Russian aggression. Key issues include the fate of the Donbas region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, with ongoing debate over territorial concessions and future security guarantees for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday to craft a strategy for ending the war in Ukraine. They face thorny issues like territorial rights amid relentless Russian airstrikes that have hit Kyiv, disrupting power and utility services.

During a previous engagement in Nova Scotia, Zelenskiy described the Russian attacks as a response to the U.S.'s peace efforts. While in Florida, Zelenskiy plans to focus discussions with Trump on contested regions like Donbas and other strategic topics.

The talks are part of diplomatic maneuvers involving European allies working on a security guarantee for Kyiv. The sticking point remains potential territorial concessions, with a free economic zone offered as a compromise, a proposal fraught with uncertainties.

