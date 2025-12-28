Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday to craft a strategy for ending the war in Ukraine. They face thorny issues like territorial rights amid relentless Russian airstrikes that have hit Kyiv, disrupting power and utility services.

During a previous engagement in Nova Scotia, Zelenskiy described the Russian attacks as a response to the U.S.'s peace efforts. While in Florida, Zelenskiy plans to focus discussions with Trump on contested regions like Donbas and other strategic topics.

The talks are part of diplomatic maneuvers involving European allies working on a security guarantee for Kyiv. The sticking point remains potential territorial concessions, with a free economic zone offered as a compromise, a proposal fraught with uncertainties.