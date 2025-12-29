Sports Highlights: Giannis Returns, Orlando Upset, and Shiffrin Shines

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made a triumphant return from injury on Saturday, starting against the Chicago Bulls. The two-time MVP had been sidelined for 24 days with a right calf strain but was cleared after pregame testing. Despite a minutes restriction, Antetokounmpo scored 15 points in just 10 minutes of play.

In a thrilling NBA matchup, the Orlando Magic upset reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets 127-126. Orlando's Anthony Black set a career high with 38 points, while the Magic capitalized on Denver's 16 turnovers to secure the narrow victory.

Meanwhile, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin showcased her prowess by winning the World Cup slalom in Semmering, Austria. After a challenging first run, Shiffrin produced a near-perfect second run to top the podium, edging out Switzerland's Camille Rast by just 0.09 seconds.

