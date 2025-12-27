Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Antetokounmpo's Return, Celtics' Streak, and ECHL Strike

Giannis Antetokounmpo plans to return to the Bucks after a calf strain. Jaylen Brown continues his scoring run for the Celtics. Morgan Scalley will coach Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. ECHL players strike, causing game postponements. Various players face injuries and substitutions across leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:29 IST
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is scheduled to return from a right calf strain this Saturday in Chicago, according to several outlets. The two-time MVP is expected to play for the first time in 24 days, with the Bucks at 2-6 in his absence ahead of their game against the Bulls.

Jaylen Brown's scoring streak continues as he leads the Boston Celtics to a 140-122 win over the Indiana Pacers, scoring at least 30 points for the eighth consecutive game. Larry Bird's franchise record of nine consecutive games with at least 30 points remains in sight for Brown, as the Celtics extend their winning streak to four games.

The ECHL is facing disruptions after players initiated a midseason strike, alleging the league of bad-faith bargaining. Consequently, 13 games scheduled for Friday have been postponed. The situation adds a new layer of complexity to the sports landscape, already bustling with player injuries and strategic team changes.

