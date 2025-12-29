Usman Khawaja: The Uncertain Future of Australia's Veteran Batsman

Amid swirling rumors of his potential retirement, Usman Khawaja has been confirmed to play in the fifth Ashes Test against England, according to Australia head coach Andrew McDonald. Khawaja's inclusion comes amidst media chatter suggesting the Sydney Test could mark his last international appearance.

Standing strong as the oldest player in Australia's squad, the 39-year-old batsman faces scrutiny after his recent demotion in the batting lineup. Coach McDonald, however, emphasized that no discussions have occurred regarding Khawaja's future, highlighting the player's consistent performance as justification for his continued selection.

With 87 tests under his belt, Khawaja's performance in the Ashes series has been notable, excluding a few hiccups in Melbourne. As Australia leads the series 3-1, Khawaja's place remains a topic of vibrant debate ahead of the final clash at Sydney Cricket Ground.