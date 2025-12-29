Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Valencia CF Coach Fernando Martin and Family Lost at Sea

Fernando Martin, a coach with Valencia CF, tragically died in a boat accident in Indonesia along with three of his children. The incident occurred when their boat capsized in extreme weather near Padar Island. Authorities continue search efforts while international condolences pour in.

Valencia CF and the broader football community are mourning the loss of Fernando Martin, a dedicated coach, who perished in a tragic boating accident in Indonesia.

The accident, which occurred due to severe weather, claimed the lives of Martin and three of his children, sparking an international search and rescue effort.

While the search continues, Martin's surviving family and rescued crew members are recovering as condolences pour in from across the globe, highlighting his impact both as a player and a coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

