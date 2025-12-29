Tragedy Strikes: Valencia CF Coach Fernando Martin and Family Lost at Sea

Valencia CF and the broader football community are mourning the loss of Fernando Martin, a dedicated coach, who perished in a tragic boating accident in Indonesia.

The accident, which occurred due to severe weather, claimed the lives of Martin and three of his children, sparking an international search and rescue effort.

While the search continues, Martin's surviving family and rescued crew members are recovering as condolences pour in from across the globe, highlighting his impact both as a player and a coach.

