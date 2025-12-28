Pitch Probe: Melbourne Cricket Ground's Grassy Gambit

Matthew Page, the head curator at Melbourne Cricket Ground, found himself in disbelief after 20 wickets fell on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test. The pitch, tailored with an extra 10mm of grass, backfired by heavily favoring bowlers, leading to a rapid match conclusion.

Even as Page admitted the oversight in pitch preparation, resulting in a Test match lasting only two days, England's Test win was overshadowed by captain Ben Stokes' criticism of the overly bowler-friendly conditions. He suggested that such environments would not be tolerated elsewhere.

Despite former players echoing dissatisfaction, Australian opener Travis Head showed understanding towards Page's dilemma, noting that the fine balance between bat and ball is often challenging to achieve. The early finish might cost Cricket Australia over AUD 10 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)