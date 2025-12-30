Empowering Youth Dialogue: VBYLD 2026 Gathers Top Sports Icons

India's Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 is set to gather some of the country's most respected sports personalities, including Harmanpreet Kaur, Pullela Gopichand, and Leander Paes. This initiative, driven by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, aims to empower India's youth by involving them in national development dialogues.

The event is poised to host 2,000 youth participants selected from a pool of over five million applicants across states and Union Territories. These young leaders will engage with and receive insights from influential domain experts, enhancing their capabilities to contribute toward a developed India by 2047.

Prominent days include January 12, marked as National Youth Day, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with selected young leaders. Additionally, international engagement is expected with 80 youth from the Indian diaspora participating. The initiative also advocates for vehicle-free zones in educational spaces, aligning with the Fit India Movement.