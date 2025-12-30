Enrique Collar, the legendary former captain of Atletico Madrid, has died at the age of 91, marking the end of an era in Spanish football. His remarkable career spanned from 1953 to 1969, during which he redefined leadership and excellence at the club.

Collar, a left winger, is celebrated for his pivotal role in leading Atletico to their maiden European title with the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1962 and clinching the Spanish top flight in the 1965-66 season. His contributions were pivotal in crafting unforgettable moments, including the club's first continental success and significant stadium transitions.

Atletico Madrid mourns the loss of a true icon, a player who epitomized resilience and passion. As a tribute, the flag at the Metropolitano Stadium, Atletico's current home, flies at half-mast. Collar's legacy as an inspirational captain and footballing great remains etched in the club's storied history.