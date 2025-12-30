Soorma Hockey Club: Courage Over Caution as New Season Begins

The women's team of Soorma Hockey Club is setting off on a new season in the Hockey India League 2025-26 with an emphasis on familiarity and trust rather than bold proclamations. As they prepare to play their first match against the Shrachi Bengal Tigers, the focus remains on settling into their rhythm. According to a press release from JSW, the club's core values this season are clarity, trust, and excellence in fundamentals right from the opening whistle.

Co-captain Salima Tete emphasizes the lessons drawn from last season, stating, "This Season Is About Courage, Not Caution. We demonstrated our potential when united; now, we play with freedom, trusting our instincts to compete earnestly in every moment." Fellow co-captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia shares a similar sentiment, insisting that the early matches disclose the true character of a team, "The first game isn't about perfection but habits; defending as a unit, effective communication under pressure, and quick recovery from errors are crucial. Remaining calm and connected is key."

Head coach Jude Menezes acknowledges the team's maturity, still laced with an unrelenting desire to win. "Our team has trained diligently and truthfully. The players know that consistency stems from discipline and effort; there are no shortcuts. We aim to play our game with patience and allow our performances to unfold." As Soorma Hockey Club embarks on a new challenge, their match against the Shrachi Bengal Tigers serves as a firsthand glimpse at a team resolute in its beliefs and poised to evolve as the season progresses.

