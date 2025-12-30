Left Menu

Soorma Hockey Club: Courage Over Caution as New Season Begins

The Soorma Hockey Club women's team enters the 2025-26 Hockey India League with a focus on trust, consistency, and honesty. Prioritizing fundamentals and teamwork, they aim to build on last season's experiences. Key leaders stress the importance of courage and unity over caution as they face the Shrachi Bengal Tigers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:20 IST
Soorma Hockey Club: Courage Over Caution as New Season Begins
Salima Tete. (Photo/JSW) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The women's team of Soorma Hockey Club is setting off on a new season in the Hockey India League 2025-26 with an emphasis on familiarity and trust rather than bold proclamations. As they prepare to play their first match against the Shrachi Bengal Tigers, the focus remains on settling into their rhythm. According to a press release from JSW, the club's core values this season are clarity, trust, and excellence in fundamentals right from the opening whistle.

Co-captain Salima Tete emphasizes the lessons drawn from last season, stating, "This Season Is About Courage, Not Caution. We demonstrated our potential when united; now, we play with freedom, trusting our instincts to compete earnestly in every moment." Fellow co-captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia shares a similar sentiment, insisting that the early matches disclose the true character of a team, "The first game isn't about perfection but habits; defending as a unit, effective communication under pressure, and quick recovery from errors are crucial. Remaining calm and connected is key."

Head coach Jude Menezes acknowledges the team's maturity, still laced with an unrelenting desire to win. "Our team has trained diligently and truthfully. The players know that consistency stems from discipline and effort; there are no shortcuts. We aim to play our game with patience and allow our performances to unfold." As Soorma Hockey Club embarks on a new challenge, their match against the Shrachi Bengal Tigers serves as a firsthand glimpse at a team resolute in its beliefs and poised to evolve as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Commission Revises Schedule

Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Com...

 India
2
India's Reform Revolution: A New Era of Growth and Innovation

India's Reform Revolution: A New Era of Growth and Innovation

 India
3
No Resurgence: Telangana Police Chief Ensures Maoist Decline

No Resurgence: Telangana Police Chief Ensures Maoist Decline

 India
4
Germany's Bond Yield Trends Amid Global Economic Signals

Germany's Bond Yield Trends Amid Global Economic Signals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025