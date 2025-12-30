Left Menu

Magnus Carlsen's Unstoppable Chess Mastery: Ninth Blitz World Title Triumph

Magnus Carlsen's dominance in the chess world continues as he wins his ninth blitz world championship, just days after securing the rapid title. Carlsen defeated Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the finals in Doha, marking his fifth double victory. At 35, he remains an imposing figure despite stepping down as regular world champion.

Chess

Magnus Carlsen solidified his reign as the world's leading chess player by clinching the blitz world championship for the ninth time. The victory came just two days after the Norwegian superstar added the rapid title to his collection, underscoring his persistent dominance in the chess realm.

In a captivating showdown in Doha, Carlsen defeated Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2.5-1.5 in the finals. This win marks Carlsen's fifth rapid and blitz championship double, replicating past successes in 2014, 2019, 2022, and 2023. Despite having relinquished his regular world chess champion title due to dwindling motivation, Carlsen's competitive spirit remains strong.

Carlsen overcame American Fabiano Caruana in the semi-finals before facing 21-year-old Abdusattorov. After a rocky start, he secured victory in the best-of-four final. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Bibisara Assaubayeva defeated Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk 2.5-1.5 in the women's category, adding to her nation's growing chess prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)

