High Stakes and Star Power at 2023 Pro Wrestling League Auction

The Pro Wrestling League auction is set to feature top-tier talent, including Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat as the costliest domestic entrant. Notable foreign stars like Yui Susaki and Yusneylis Guzman Lopez join the list, reflecting high international interest. The auction occurs on January 3, with matches from January 15 to February 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:17 IST
  • India

The upcoming Pro Wrestling League auction is poised to be a high-profile affair, with Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat leading the domestic pack. He's been listed as the most expensive Indian name at a base price of Rs 18 lakh, showcasing his impressive track record in recent international outings.

Surpassing expectations, international wrestling icons like Japan's Yui Susaki and Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez also top the list with the same base price, underscoring the event's global draw. Meanwhile, the talented Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal surprises with a modest base price of Rs 7 lakh despite his high standards.

Six franchises, including the Haryana Thunders and Punjab Royals, are ready to bid for the best talent. As the auction date of January 3 approaches, the excitement builds for the league scheduled from January 15 to February 1, promising an electrifying start to the wrestling season.

