India's Sporting Calendar 2026: A Year Packed with Global Tournaments

In 2026, Indian sports will be in the spotlight with numerous global competitions and Olympic qualifications. Cricket, badminton, football, and boxing events are among the highlights. Key events include the Asian Games, Diamond League, and Chess Olympiad, promising a thrilling year for Indian sports enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:29 IST
In the year 2026, Indian sports will be at the center of global attention with a calendar packed with major events and Olympic qualifications. With world titles in reach, Indian athletes are set to compete fiercely across numerous disciplines.

The first quarter will see intense cricket action, including three World Cups. Meanwhile, breakthroughs are anticipated in badminton and football with significant tournaments lined up. Chess and boxing, too, promise thrilling competitions as India hosts prestigious events.

Towards the year's end, focus will shift to high-stakes championships in shooting and wrestling, among others. The fervor, talent, and ambition of India's athletes are sure to keep fans engaged throughout this packed sporting year.

