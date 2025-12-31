Left Menu

Farewell to a Political Icon: Thousands Mourn Khaleda Zia in Dhaka

Thousands in Bangladesh gathered at Manik Mia Avenue to bid their final farewell to Khaleda Zia, a prominent political figure and three-time prime minister. Security was heightened as mourners arrived by various means to attend her funeral, showing deep sorrow and unity in her honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:13 IST
Farewell to a Political Icon: Thousands Mourn Khaleda Zia in Dhaka
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Tens of thousands of mourners assembled in Dhaka to pay final respects to Khaleda Zia, a three-time prime minister of Bangladesh, who passed away on Tuesday. Her death marked the end of an era as she was a significant figure in Bangladesh's political landscape for decades.

People travelled from all regions of the country to attend the funeral, creating a massive crowd that challenged security measures. Emotion overwhelmed the mourners, many openly weeping as they gathered at Manik Mia Avenue for the funeral prayers.

The funeral saw local leaders and the general populace converging in solidarity. The final rites took place at the National Parliament Complex, with Zia laid to rest beside her husband, receiving full state honors. The event was a testament to her impact on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka

Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka

 India
2
BJP to Combat 'Misinformation' with VB-G RAM G Awareness Drive in Jharkhand

BJP to Combat 'Misinformation' with VB-G RAM G Awareness Drive in Jharkhand

 India
3
Generous Devotion: Guntur's Rs 1 Crore Donation to Education

Generous Devotion: Guntur's Rs 1 Crore Donation to Education

 India
4
Karnataka Bill Faces Scrutiny Amid Free Speech Concerns

Karnataka Bill Faces Scrutiny Amid Free Speech Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025