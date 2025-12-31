Farewell to a Political Icon: Thousands Mourn Khaleda Zia in Dhaka
Thousands in Bangladesh gathered at Manik Mia Avenue to bid their final farewell to Khaleda Zia, a prominent political figure and three-time prime minister. Security was heightened as mourners arrived by various means to attend her funeral, showing deep sorrow and unity in her honor.
Tens of thousands of mourners assembled in Dhaka to pay final respects to Khaleda Zia, a three-time prime minister of Bangladesh, who passed away on Tuesday. Her death marked the end of an era as she was a significant figure in Bangladesh's political landscape for decades.
People travelled from all regions of the country to attend the funeral, creating a massive crowd that challenged security measures. Emotion overwhelmed the mourners, many openly weeping as they gathered at Manik Mia Avenue for the funeral prayers.
The funeral saw local leaders and the general populace converging in solidarity. The final rites took place at the National Parliament Complex, with Zia laid to rest beside her husband, receiving full state honors. The event was a testament to her impact on the nation.
