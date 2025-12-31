King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

Kazuyoshi Miura, affectionately dubbed 'King Kazu,' is proving that age is just a number as he embarks on his 41st professional soccer season at 59. This week, Miura announced his move to third-division J-League's Fukushima United on loan from Yokohama FC.

Despite having a goalless stint last season with Atletico Suzuka, 'King Kazu' remains undeterred. Miura's soccer journey boasts an international career stretching back to 1986, spanning clubs in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australia, Portugal, and notably, his home country, Japan, where he first made waves.

A trailblazer for Japanese soccer, Miura's legacy includes becoming the world's oldest scorer in a professional match in 2017. He was instrumental for Japan's national team in the 1990s, contributing 55 goals in 89 appearances, securing his status as a national icon.

