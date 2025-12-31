Left Menu

King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

Kazuyoshi Miura, the world's oldest professional soccer player at 59, has signed with Fukushima United for his 41st season. Known as 'King Kazu', he has played in Japan and internationally since 1986. Miura was Japan's soccer pioneer, scoring 55 goals for the national team in the 1990s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:25 IST
King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues
  • Country:
  • Japan

Kazuyoshi Miura, affectionately dubbed 'King Kazu,' is proving that age is just a number as he embarks on his 41st professional soccer season at 59. This week, Miura announced his move to third-division J-League's Fukushima United on loan from Yokohama FC.

Despite having a goalless stint last season with Atletico Suzuka, 'King Kazu' remains undeterred. Miura's soccer journey boasts an international career stretching back to 1986, spanning clubs in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australia, Portugal, and notably, his home country, Japan, where he first made waves.

A trailblazer for Japanese soccer, Miura's legacy includes becoming the world's oldest scorer in a professional match in 2017. He was instrumental for Japan's national team in the 1990s, contributing 55 goals in 89 appearances, securing his status as a national icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Honors Ex-Servicemen, Promotes IPS Officers, and Launches Welfare Campaign

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Honors Ex-Servicemen, Promotes IPS Officers, and Launch...

 India
2
Gig Workers Unite: A Call for Better Pay and Conditions

Gig Workers Unite: A Call for Better Pay and Conditions

 India
3
Delhi Gears Up for New Year 2026 with Comprehensive Security Measures

Delhi Gears Up for New Year 2026 with Comprehensive Security Measures

 India
4
BJP's Resounding Wins and Future Challenges: A Political Odyssey

BJP's Resounding Wins and Future Challenges: A Political Odyssey

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025