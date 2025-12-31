Left Menu

Odisha Ends Delhi's Unbeaten Streak in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Odisha defeated Delhi by 79 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, halting Delhi's unbeaten streak. Rishabh Pant's form was under scrutiny as Delhi's batting collapsed for 193 in response to Odisha's 272/8. Odisha now tops Group D, while Delhi slips to fourth place in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alur | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:09 IST
Odisha Ends Delhi's Unbeaten Streak in Vijay Hazare Trophy
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha dealt Delhi's unbeaten run a severe blow, clinching a decisive 79-run victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group D match on Wednesday. With the national selectors preparing to announce the lineup for the ODI series against New Zealand, all eyes were on Rishabh Pant, whose form has been lackluster.

Pant managed only 24 runs as Delhi crumbled to 193, falling short of Odisha's challenging 272/8. Skipper Biplab Samantray's pivotal 72-run innings solidified Odisha's total. Delhi, led by Pant, witnessed their batting order falter, losing early wickets and never recovering.

Odisha's win propels them to the top of the table with 12 points, while Delhi drops to fourth position. The performance highlights both teams' standings and the fierce competition in the tournament as teams vie for top honors.

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

 India
2
Assam Leads in New Criminal Law Convictions

Assam Leads in New Criminal Law Convictions

 India
3
CAG's State Finances Report 2023-24: A Decade of Fiscal Insights

CAG's State Finances Report 2023-24: A Decade of Fiscal Insights

 India
4
Alok Raj Takes Helm at BSSC on Retirement Day

Alok Raj Takes Helm at BSSC on Retirement Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025