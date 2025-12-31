Odisha Ends Delhi's Unbeaten Streak in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Odisha dealt Delhi's unbeaten run a severe blow, clinching a decisive 79-run victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group D match on Wednesday. With the national selectors preparing to announce the lineup for the ODI series against New Zealand, all eyes were on Rishabh Pant, whose form has been lackluster.

Pant managed only 24 runs as Delhi crumbled to 193, falling short of Odisha's challenging 272/8. Skipper Biplab Samantray's pivotal 72-run innings solidified Odisha's total. Delhi, led by Pant, witnessed their batting order falter, losing early wickets and never recovering.

Odisha's win propels them to the top of the table with 12 points, while Delhi drops to fourth position. The performance highlights both teams' standings and the fierce competition in the tournament as teams vie for top honors.