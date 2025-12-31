Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has raised concerns over the use of digital signatures in upcoming Maharashtra civic elections. In a formal letter to the Maharashtra State Election Commission, Deora insisted that all candidates utilizing such digital signatures for filing essential nomination documents should face disqualification.

Deora highlighted that current election rules mandate that forms A and B, required for nominating party candidates, be physically signed by an authorized party official. The use of digital signatures is not explicitly authorized, rendering these nominations potentially invalid.

The MP stressed the importance of abiding by existing electoral procedures, labeling any digitally-signed nominations as void. Deora urged the commission to reject these forms and disqualify implicated candidates ahead of the January civic body polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)